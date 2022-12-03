Tap the bookmark to save this article.

An improbable touchdown that left no time on the clock gave New London-Spicer a 27-26 victory Saturday afternoon in the Class 3A Prep Bowl at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The Wildcats' Blake Schultz threw downfield, Grant Paffrath made the catch, and Paffrath lateralled the ball to teammate Brycen Christensen, who completed a 48-yard scoring play.

On the previous drive, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton had gone ahead 26-21 on a Jordan Summers touchdown dash with 24 seconds remaining.

But the second-ranked Rebels' hopes for a first Prep Bowl title were dashed.

No. 9 New London-Spicer (11-2) failed to convert on two trips inside the Rebels 10-yard line.

The teams were tied 14-14 at halftime. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (12-1) held strong deep in its territory to preserve the stalemate. Caleb Johnson knifed between New London-Spicer blockers and ruined the play, which ended with Rebels teammate Ethan Hellerud recovering a Wildcats fumble.