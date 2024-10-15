Minnesota’s Drinking Water Action Plan missing some key features

Fourth, private wells need to be part of the action plan. It recognizes that they fall outside the scope of drinking water protection in Minnesota and at a federal level. There are pressures from private well owners for similar protection given to those who use public water systems. But that raises questions about the use of public funds to add value to private property. So there is reluctance from legislators across the political divide to intervene. One consideration that might change minds is if the social costs of not intervening (benefits) were greater than the costs of intervention. This benefit-cost analysis should be part of the action plan.