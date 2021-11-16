The positivity rate of COVID-19 diagnostic testing in Minnesota has risen above 10%, a high-risk threshold that indicates the latest pandemic wave is on a similar trajectory to last winter's most severe wave before vaccine was available.

Infection rates remain highest in central and northern Minnesota counties with the lowest vaccination rates, even as breakthrough COVID-19 cases increase among the state's earliest vaccine recipients who now are encountering waning immunity.

Wadena County had the highest rate of new infections over the past seven days and a first-dose vaccination rate of 58% among people 12 and older that is below the statewide rate of 78%, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Kanabec County had the state's seventh-worst new infection rate and its lowest first-dose vaccination rate of 47% for people 12 and older.

Trends don't conform entirely to vaccination rates, though, with southwestern Jackson County being below the state average and having the lowest rate of infections over the past week. Southeastern Goodhue County is experiencing a COVID-19 surge despite a vaccination rate that is closer to the state average.

Health officials encouraged Minnesotans to take personal precautions, such as mask-wearing and social distancing, in addition to vaccination. A public health alert last week in northern Itasca County — which has the 10th highest rate of new infections — indicated that all critical care hospital beds were full.

"We are at the crisis levels of 2020, but without the same levels of COVID precautions in place," said Kelly Chandler of Itasca County Public Health. "For your own sakes, dig out your masks and limit your exposure to groups, especially indoors. Go back to social distancing. And definitely get your COVID vaccine and flu shot if you haven't already — you are far less likely to need an ICU bed if you do."

The latest wave is unique because it is being fueled by a fast-spreading delta variant of the coronavirus. It is numerically similar to last fall's wave, though.

The rolling seven-day average of test positivity reached 10.3% on Nov. 8, according to the latest state data released on Tuesday. In 2020, the state rose above 10% one week earlier on Oct. 29.

Gov. Tim Walz suspended indoor gatherings and bar and restaurant service for four weeks starting Nov. 21, 2020, in response to last fall's wave but no longer has the emergency peacekeeping authority to issue such restrictions.

COVID-19 hospitalizations rose to 1,348 on Monday and included 307 people requiring intensive care. The Minnesota Department of Health on Tuesday reported another 10,913 infections, reflecting cases identified over the weekend, as well as 51 more COVID-19 deaths.

Minnesota's totals in the pandemic increased to 857,791 infections and 9,047 COVID-19 deaths. Tuesday's report included the deaths of two Goodhue County residents in the 15-19 and 35-39 age ranges. Five COVID-19 deaths in people 19 and younger have been identified since the start of the pandemic, with the only other death of a teenager reported in Hennepin County last month.

State health officials remain hopeful that booster doses and new pediatric doses of COVID-19 vaccine for children 5-11 will help reduce viral spread. Boosters are recommended for all recipients of Johnson & Johnson vaccine and recipients of the other vaccines who are seniors or younger adults with health problems or jobs that present infection risks.

Vaccines have shown signs of waning immunity six or more months after they were provided, but studies show they remain strongly protective against severe illness, hospitalization and death. Observational data from Minnesota hospital systems show that most COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated and that they are more likely to need intensive care or ventilators.

Staff writer Christopher Snowbeck contributed to this article.

