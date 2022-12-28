The Wild beat the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 on Tuesday at Canada Life Centre, despite a somewhat depleted lineup.

Maybe that's why captain Jared Spurgeon started the scoring early, putting the Wild ahead 5:29 into the first period on a power play. After the Jets nearly scored shorthanded, Spurgeon — with assists from Ryan Hartman and Sam Steel — was able to turn that back in the Wild's favor.

And just more than a minute later, Mats Zuccarello made it a two-goal lead after Kirill Kaprizov controlled a loose puck.

Winnipeg's Pierre-Luc Dubois made it 2-1 about halfway through the period soon after the end of his team's power play, bouncing the rebound off Wild goaltender Filip Gustavsson and into the net.

Frederick Gaudreau put a third goal up for the Wild 8:55 into the second period, benefiting from a nice steal and pass from Zuccarello coming out of the penalty box. And Edina native and former Gophers captain Sammy Walker scored his first NHL goal into an empty net late in the third period to seal the victory.

Walker was one of the recent call-ups to fill in for some of the absent Wild players.

Marcus Foligno, Mason Shaw and Jake Middleton did not play because of injury, suspension and illness, respectively. Foligno is still dealing with a lower-body issue while fellow forward Shaw served the first of a two-game suspension for kneeing. Middleton didn't travel with a non-COVID sickness.

Thus, the team called up players such as Walker, Adam Beckman and Andrej Sustr to fill in, with the first two suiting up for the game. Even coach Dean Evason skipped the morning skate because he didn't feel well (non-COVID related), though he was already in town after spending the holiday weekend in Winnipeg. But he was back behind the bench by puck drop.

The Star Tribune did not send the writer o this article to the game. This was written using a broadcast, interviews and other material.