Wild at Winnipeg Jets

7 p.m. Tuesday, Canada Life Centre

TV: BSN Radio: 100.3-FM

Wild update: They are three points behind the second-place Jets in the Central Division after winning six of their past seven. ... LW Kirill Kaprizov (19-24-43) leads the team in scoring and is eighth in the NHL in points. ... RW Brandon Duhaime (upper body) is out, LW Marcus Foligno (upper body) is questionable and C Mason Shaw is serving a two-game suspension so forwards Sammy Walker and Adam Beckman were called up from Iowa. ... Marc-Andre Fleury's .901 saves percentage is 36th among NHL goalies. ... NHL teams couldn't practice over the break, so the Wild will meet Tuesday morning in St. Paul and fly to Winnipeg.

Jets update: G Connor Hellebuyck has the NHL's second-best save percentage (.928). ... RW Blake Wheeler has 40 points in 42 games against the Wild, but is sidelined because of groin injury. Also out are LW Nikolaj Ehlers (sports hernia surgery), D Nate Schmidt (upper body) and RW Saku Maenalanen (upper body). ... Leading scorers are D Josh Morrissey (6-33-39) and C Mark Scheifele (20 goals). ... Three former UMD players — F Karson Kuhlman, D Neal Pionk and D Dylan Samberg — are in the lineup. Kuhlman was claimed off waivers from Seattle on Dec. 13. ... The Jets are fifth in the NHL in penalty-kill percentage (.819).