



The Wild showed their desperation, and it cost them.

After pulling goaltender Filip Gustavsson in overtime, the Golden Knights capitalized into the empty net to polish off a 2-1 win Saturday afternoon at Xcel Energy Center that denied the Wild of any points.

The NHL rulebook states if a team pulls its goalie in overtime and gives up an empty-net goal, it won't receive the single point they previously earned for making it to overtime.

Vegas' Jonathan Marchessault flung the puck into the empty net with 1 minute, 30 seconds left in overtime after Michael Amadio scored the equalizer with 6:17 to go in the third period when he one-timed in a Chandler Stephenson pass during a 2-on-1 break for the Golden Knights.

BOXSCORE: Vegas 2, Wild 1 (OT)

Before that, Vegas' Jack Eichel was kicked out of the game for spearing Kirill Kaprizov late in the second period and Kaprizov capitalized on the ensuing five-minute power play: He completed a give-and-go with Matt Boldy with 3:16 left in the second period, flicking the puck by goaltender Logan Thompson after skating undetected up the middle.

This was Kaprizov's team-leading 37th goal, and it came after his battle with Eichel culminated in the Wild's first and only power play.

Before then, Vegas had three power plays and were unsuccessful on each.

Gustavsson stopped 29 shots, including eight on the penalty kill. Thompson had 32 saves for the Golden Knights.