The effort was better and so was the result.

After getting schooled by the Predators five games earlier, the Wild were much more competitive in the rematch and were rewarded with a 4-3 overtime win on Sunday at Xcel Energy Center that improved the team to 3-0-1 over its last four games.

Matt Boldy delivered the game-winning goal with 1 minute, 10 seconds left in overtime after the Wild pulled Marc-Andre Fleury for an extra attacker to lift the Wild six points back of a playoff spot.

In the third period, Ryan Hartman gave the Wild a 3-2 lead on a breakaway goal at 12:28 before Nashville's Ryan O'Reilly had the equalizer on the power play with 2:02 remaining in regulation.

Fleury totaled 27 saves, and Juuse Saros had 29 for the Predators, who extended their point streak to 12 games – a run that included flattening the Wild 6-1 on Feb. 29.

After a Marcus Foligno fight with Michael McCarron, the Wild opened the scoring on the very next shift when Jonas Brodin wired in a loose puck 3:16 into the first period after a scramble in the crease.

But Nashville answered back at 9 minutes, an uncontested shot by Mark Jankowski after a Kirill Kaprizov turnover deep in Wild territory.

Then just 3:36 into the second, the Predators capitalized again, this time when the puck took two bounces en route to Luke Evangelista for the slam-dunk one-timer.

With 1:18 left in the period, the Wild finally retaliated on the power play after Kaprizov ended another hectic sequence in the Nashville crease for his team-leading 31st goal; the Wild went 1-for-2 on the power play, same as Nashville



