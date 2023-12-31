Marc-Andre Fleury reached 1,000 games, but the goaltender is still just shy of another milestone.

Winnipeg rallied for a 3-2 win on Sunday afternoon at Xcel Energy Center to sweep the weekend series vs. the Wild, who have dropped two in a row for just the second time under coach John Hynes.

Overall, they're 4-2 in their last six games after having their seven-game win streak at home snapped.

Dominic Toninato split a 2-2 tie during a delayed Wild penalty at 7 minutes, 32 seconds of the third period after Vladislav Namestnikov scored on the power play earlier in the third only 56 seconds after Frederick Gaudreau did the same for the Wild; the Jets went 1-for-3 on the power play, and the Wild were 1-for-1.

Marcus Foligno opened the scoring with 1:53 left in the first period when he tipped in a Jared Spurgeon shot, this after Ryan Hartman had a goal disallowed due to a successful Winnipeg challenge that ruled the play off-side. The Jets' Adam Lowry answered back at 2:08 of the second period, setting up a make-or-break third period that Winnipeg won to gain a 12-point lead over the Wild in the standings.

Fleury, who became the fourth goalie in NHL history to play 1,000 games, finished with 26 saves.

He remains one win away from tying Patrick Roy for the second-most victories all-time.

At the other end, the Jets' Laurent Brossoit had 24 stops.

Lowry fought the Wild's Pat Maroon after the opening faceoff, a bout indicative of what happened Saturday afternoon in Winnipeg.

Leading scorer Kirill Kaprizov and goaltender Filip Gustavsson were injured in the Wild's 4-2 loss and both were sidelined on Sunday, with Kaprizov suffering an upper-body injury and Gustavsson a lower-body injury.

Kaprizov took a cross-check to the back from the Jets' Brenden Dillon, what was relayed to Hynes as a "missed call" since Dillon wasn't penalized.

Hynes said Kaprizov and Gustavsson were both still being evaluated.

In their absence, the Wild recalled forward Nic Petan and goaltender Zane McIntyre and both suited up on Sunday, with McIntyre backing up Fleury. Vinni Lettieri (lower body) was also unavailable for the rematch.