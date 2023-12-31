A new era for women's hockey begins Monday, when New York plays at Toronto in the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) opener.

The league's Minnesota franchise opens Wednesday at Boston, followed by Minnesota's home opener at Xcel Energy Center on Saturday, Jan. 6.

What is the PWHL?

A new six-team women's professional hockey league combining much of the world's best players — Olympians and NCAA champions alike — including those from the Premier Hockey Federation, in which the Minnesota Whitecaps played since 2018.

Five of the six teams — Montreal, Toronto, Ottawa, Boston and New York — are located near each other in northeastern Canada and the United States. Minnesota is the only team not within 400 miles of another franchise. All were chosen because they're hockey hotbeds.

How to watch?

For tickets to Minnesota's home games, visit thepwhl.com. All PWHL games will be streamed on the league's YouTube channel and will be available outside of Canada. Viewers in Canada have access to the games through TSN, CBC and Sportsnet. As of Sunday the Minnesota team was still in talks with Bally Sports North to carry games regionally, like deals the PWHL have made with MSG Network in the New York market and NESN in Boston.

How is it being run?

The PWHL is financed solely by Los Angeles Dodgers controlling owner Mark Walter and his wife, Kimbra Walker. He also owns the WNBA's Los Angeles Sparks and owns part of the L.A. Lakers and Chelsea F.C. in the English Premier League. The couple owns all six PWHL teams.

The league is founded on a 10-year business plan that includes expansion. The league's board includes women's sports icon Billie Jean King and Dodgers president Stan Kasten.

When are the games?

Each team plays a 24-game schedule — 12 home, 12 away — starting with Monday afternoon's New York-Boston opener and ending in early May. The Minnesota team opens Wednesday at Boston and plays its first home game Saturday afternoon against Montreal. There will be a three-week break starting in late March for the world championships.

What about team nicknames?

There aren't any, for now. In the rush to get a new league up and running, the league has delayed branding its six teams with nicknames, probably either until that last-season break or the season's end. For now, it's the Minnesota PWHL. Each team for now will be branded by color. Minnesota's team is purple.

How about the local team?

Minnesota is the only of the six teams that will play its games in an NHL facility. The 20,000-seat Xcel Energy Center will be cordoned off for part of the lower bowl and all of the upper deck. Olympian Natalie Darwitz is team general manager, former U.S. Women's National Team's Ken Klee is Minnesota's head coach. The team signed as free agents Olympians Kelly Pannek, Kendall Coyne Schofield and Lee Stecklein and selected former Gophers star Taylor Heise with the first pick overall after it won the PWHL draft lottery.

Minnesota PWHL schedule

Day, time, matchup, location (subject to change, all times Central)

Wednesday, 6 p.m., Minnesota at Boston, Tsongas Center

Saturday, 2:30 p.m., Montreal at Minnesota, Xcel Energy Center

Jan. 10, 7 p.m., Toronto at Minnesota, Xcel Energy Center

Jan. 14, 3 p.m., New York at Minnesota, Xcel Energy Center

Jan. 17, 6 p.m., Minnesota at Ottawa, TD Place

Jan. 24, 7 p.m., Montreal at Minnesota, Xcel Energy Center

Jan. 27, 3 p.m., Minnesota at Boston, Tsongas Center

Jan. 28, 12 p.m., Minnesota at New York, Total Mortgage Arena

Feb. 3, 11 a.m., Minnesota at Toronto, Mattamy Athletic Centre

Feb. 14, 7 p.m., Ottawa at Minnesota, Xcel Energy Center

Feb. 17, 1 p.m., Minnesota at Ottawa, TD Place

Feb. 18, 12 p.m., Minnesota at Montreal, Place Bell

Feb. 25, 3 p.m., Boston at Minnesota, Xcel Energy Center

Feb. 27, Time TBA, Toronto at Minnesota, Location TBA

March 3, 11:30 a.m. Minnesota at New York, UBS Arena

March 5, 7 p.m. Ottawa at Minnesota, Xcel Energy Center

March 13, 7 p.m., Boston at Minnesota, Xcel Energy Center

March 16, 2:30 p.m. New York at Minnesota, Xcel Energy Center

March 24, 3 p.m., Montreal at Minnesota, Xcel Energy Center

April 20, Time TBA, Minnesota at Ottawa, TD Place

April 24, 6 p.m., Minnesota at Montreal, Verdun Auditorium

April 27, time TBA, Boston at Minnesota, Xcel Energy Center

May 1, 6 p.m., Minnesota at Toronto, Mattamy Athletic Centre

May 4, time TBA, Minnesota at New York, location TBA