Natalie Darwitz was a Hall of Fame player in a different sport than Shohei Ohtani, but the Minnesota hockey legend can take delight in sharing something in common with baseball's biggest star.

They now have the same boss.

Mark Walter, billionaire co-owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers, is also spearheading the new Professional Women's Hockey League that includes the Minnesota franchise Darwitz oversees as general manager. Walter's partner in this venture is tennis icon Billie Jean King.

"The credibility is 100 percent there," Darwitz said.

Any start-up operation requires capital, and Walter demonstrated his willingness to reach into his deep pockets by committing $700 million to sign Ohtani to the richest contract in MLB history.

The PWHL won't generate the same splashy headlines when it launches its inaugural season on New Year's Day, but the blueprint looks a like recipe for success.

The league has strong financial backing and by limiting it to only six teams, talent gets spread evenly. The Minnesota team features seven players with Olympic experience, along with future Olympian Taylor Heise, the former Gophers star who was the No. 1 overall draft choice in the inaugural PWHL draft.

The talent pool and structure should produce something that is often lacking in women's international hockey: parity.

"Sometimes when you turn on the Olympics and you're watching women's hockey for the first time, you're like, it's 10-0," Darwitz said. "There's not going to be any 10-0 games [in the PWHL]. The product on the ice is going to be phenomenal. It's the best players in the world."

The ramp-up to Minnesota's Jan. 3 opener in Boston continues to move at warp speed.

Season tickets went on sale last week, single-game tickets this week. Glen Andresen, director of business operations, described sales as "ahead of projections," and the team expects to see its biggest draw in group sales that are upcoming. The team will play at Xcel Energy Center with fans seated in the lower bowl behind the benches and in suites.

One unique facet of the PWHL is that the league runs all six teams, not individual owners. Andresen reports to the same directors as those who hold his job with the other five teams. The group shares ideas daily.

"We're kind of all partners in this," he said, "except for on the ice."

The focus right now is getting the operation ready for games. Teams don't have nicknames or logos. Just their location names — Minnesota, Boston, New York, Montreal, Ottawa and Toronto. More specific branding will come after the inaugural season.

"Everything is happening fast, and we can't rush through this because branding of a team is really important," Andresen said. "We want to make sure we get it right. We want to represent Minnesota well."

That on-ice mission falls largely on a roster constructed by Darwitz, who called her first draft selection — Heise — a "no-brainer."

"You can have a superstar player who is good but what Taylor brings to it is an entertainment factor," Darwitz said. "She's magical. You hear the crowd go, 'ooooh.'"

The Minnesota roster is filled with recognizable names. Heise. Kelly Pannek. Grace Zumwinkle. Kendall Coyne. Lee Stecklein.

Hilary Knight, Gigi Marvin and Hannah Brandt play for the Boston team that hosts Minnesota in the season opener. Minnesota's home opener is Jan. 6 vs. Montreal.

"If you have a daughter or a sister, you want us to succeed so that they have opportunity in their future," Darwitz said.

She sees nothing but upside in this venture. Women get a chance to play professional hockey, some in their home states, with a billionaire funding the operation. And girls just starting out at youth levels will be exposed to the sport being played at an elite level.

"The No. 1 thing is the product on the ice," Darwitz said. "The only time really that we've seen consistent exposure is every four years at the Olympics. I think this is going to blow it out of the water."