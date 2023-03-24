PHILADELPHIA — The Wild kept their point streak as the visitor going but they failed to sweep their trip, fading 5-4 to the Flyers in a shootout on Thursday at Wells Fargo Center to sit 7-0-3 during their last 10 road games.

Philadelphia's James van Riemsdyk and Morgan Frost scored, while Mats Zuccarello, Frederick Gaudreau and Matt Boldy blanked on their attempts.

Out-of-sync for the first half, the Wild fell behind 12:58 into first when Scott Laughton buried a 2-on-1 feed from Travis Sanehim past goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury.

At 16:35, the Wild responded on a deflection by Oskar Sundqvist off a Jake Middleton shot to extend Sundqvist's point streak to five games.

In the second, the Wild trailed again on a tip by Joel Farabee before two goals in 2:35 handed the Wild their first lead: Boldy's fifth goal in the last three games clocked in as the equalizer at 15:41 before Marcus Foligno wired in the puck from the right faceoff circle with 1:44 to go in the second. But before the period ended, the Flyers answered back on a Rasmus Ristolainen point shot on their lone power play; the Wild went 0-for-3.

Boldy scored his second of the night 13:32 into the third on a no-look backhander; just 34 seconds later, Tyson Foerster smacked a shot off the post and into the Wild net.

Fleury finished with 30 saves, while Carter Hart had 20.