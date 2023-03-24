Game recap
Star Tribune's Three Stars
1. James van Riemsdyk, Flyers: The winger buried the decisive goal in the shootout after picking up assist in the first period.
2. Matt Boldy, Wild: The winger scored twice.
3. Joel Farabee, Flyers: The winger had a goal and assist.
By the numbers
1 Shot by the Wild during three unsuccessful power plays.
6 Goals by Boldy in his past three games.
44 Seconds between Boldy's go-ahead goal in the third period and the equalizer by Philadelphia.
