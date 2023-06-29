NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Wild added two more forwards to their pipeline early Thursday at the NHL draft, selecting Finnish center Rasmus Kumpulainen at No. 53 and Western Hockey League center Riley Heidt at No. 64.

On Wednesday, they tabbed 6-foot-3 center and Rosemount native Charlie Stramel 21st overall.

Kumpulainen tallied 11 goals and 23 assists through 41 games in Finland's junior league last season. Like Stramel, he's 6 feet, 3 inches.

Heidt, who played for Prince George (British Columbia) of the WHL, was another second round pick. A 5-10, 180-pounder, he had 25 goals and 72 assists for 97 points in 68 games.

Earlier in the second round, Maple Grove's Danny Nelson was taken 49th by the New York Islanders.

The Wild's next pick isn't until the fifth round (149). They also have a selection in the sixth (181) and seventh (213) rounds.