NASHVILLE — The Wild drafted a Minnesotan during the first round of the NHL draft on Wednesday night at Bridgestone Arena, adding Rosemount's Charlie Stramel with the 21st overall pick.

Stramel played at Wisconsin last season, tallying five goals and seven assists in 33 games. He also skated for the United States at the 2023 World Junior Championship.

The 6-3, 220-pound center played one season for Rosemount High School before joining the U.S. National Development Team Program in Ann Arbor, Mich.

The only time previously the Wild took a player from Minnesota in the first round was 2009, when they claimed Eden Prairie's Nick Leddy 16th overall.