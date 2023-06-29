Minnesotans taken in the NHL draft in Nashville on Wednesday and Thursday, with hometown, last year's team, and college commitment:
First round
19th. Chicago Blackhawks: Oliver Moore, F, Mounds View, USNTDP, Gophers
21st. Minnesota Wild: Charlie Stramel, F, Rosemount, Wisconsin, Wisconsin
Second round
49th, New York Rangers: Danny Nelson, F, Maple Grove, USNTDP, Notre Dame
63rd, Florida Panthers: Gracyn Sawchyn, F, Chaska, Seattle (WHL)
Third round
66th, Columbus Blue Jackets: William Whitelaw, F, Rosemount, Youngstown (USHL), Wisconsin
81st, Phoenix Coyotes: Tanner Ludtke, F, Elko, Lincoln (USHL) Nebraska Omaha
Fourth round
115th, Tampa Bay Lightning: Jayson Shaugabay, F, Warroad, Warroad HS, Minnesota Duluth
118th, Los Angeles Kings: Hampton Slukynsky, G, Warroad, Warroad HS, Northern Michigan
124th, Boston Bruins: Beckett Hendrickson, F, Minnetonka, USNTDP, Minnesota
Fifth round
149th, Minnesota Wild: Aaron Pionk, D, Hermantown, Waterloo (USHL), Minnesota Duluth
154th, New Jersey Devils: Chase Cheslock, D, Rogers, Rogers HS, St. Thomas