WILD PREVIEW

2:30 p.m. Sunday at Chicago

TV; radio: BSN; 100.3 FM

Stats and analytics: Tap here.

Pregame reading: Kaprizov scores two goals in Saturday's 4-2 loss to Winnipeg

Opening bell: This is the start of a season-high five straight road games for the Wild, who can kick off their trip by sweeping Chicago. The Wild (36-31-9) defeated the Blackhawks 4-1 on Dec. 3 at home and then outlasted them 2-1 in Chicago in their first game after the All-Star break on Feb. 7. Like the Wild, the Blackhawks (23-48-5) were in action Saturday; they upset Dallas 3-2.

Watch him: Blackhawks C Connor Bedard snapped a seven-game goalless skid Saturday by scoring his 22nd goal of the season. That's the third-most tallied by an 18-year-old in the last 10 years; only Columbus' Patrik Laine (36) and Colorado's Nathan MacKinnon (24) registered more. Not only is Bedard leading all rookies in goals, his 37 assists and 59 points are tops, too.

NHL standings

Injuries: Wild D Zach Bogosian (mid-body), LW Marcus Foligno (core) and D Jared Spurgeon (hip/back). Blackhawks LW Taylor Hall (knee), C Reese Johnson (concussion) and D Connor Murphy (groin).

Forecast: Although they're 2-0 against the Blackhawks this season, the Wild didn't bring their best in their last meeting. As evidenced by the Stars' loss Saturday, Chicago is a team that can't be underestimated —especially not when Bedard is on the ice. He didn't face the Wild in February because he was sidelined with a fractured jaw, and his addition makes the Blackhawks much more dynamic up front. Not letting Bedard take control of the game will be an important objective for the Wild, but so will making sure their own play is up to their potential.

. . .

Get Sarah's coverage of the Wild and NHL delivered to your inbox for free, and read all our Wild beat coverage here.