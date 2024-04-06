Kirill Kaprizov scored not one but two highlight-reel goals to climb one shy of 40 for a third consecutive season, but Kaprizov's blitz wasn't enough to overcome the Jets.

The Wild fell short 4-2 on Saturday at Xcel Energy Center to drop their second straight and remain 10 points out of a playoff spot with a season-long five-game road trip on deck.

After Kaprizov delivered two equalizers in the first period, Winnipeg pulled away on an Alex Iafallo deflection at 13 minutes, 39 seconds of the second period to cap off a mammoth shift for the Jets.

Morgan Barron stretched Winnipeg's lead at 9:46 of the third period when he tipped in a shot from former Minnesota-Duluth defenseman Dylan Samberg.

Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck had 24 saves, while the Wild's Marc-Andre Fleury totaled 21.

This finished off a four-game sweep for Winnipeg against the Wild in the season series.

Vladislav Namestnikov, before he assisted on the Jets' last two goals, put a rolling puck behind Fleury just 2:33 into the first period.

Kaprizov responded for the Wild with a slick spinning backhander, a goal he scored while his back faced the net.

Kyle Connor buried a 2-on-1 rush 2:58 later, but Kaprizov answered back again at 15:42 with a blistering one-timer on the power play at 15:42.

Mats Zuccarello set up both Kaprizov goals, the longtime linemates reuniting on a line after mostly playing apart at 5-on-5 during the second half of the season.

Kaprizov is on a six-game point streak, and he has a 10-game point streak in St. Paul. He's the first player in Wild history with multiple double-digit home point streaks; the winger also had a 14-game run in 2022-23.

Overall, the Wild went 1-for-4 on the power play; Winnipeg was 0-for-2.



