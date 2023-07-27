We're taking a look at each Vikings position group as training camp gets underway this week. Next up: Running backs.

• Defensive backs

• Quarterbacks

THE ROSTER

RB Alexander Mattison, FB C.J. Ham, RB Ty Chandler, RB Kene Nwangwu, RB DeWayne McBride, FB Zach Ojile

OFFSEASON MOVES

In: McBride (seventh-round pick), Ojile (undrafted rookie)

Out: Dalvin Cook (released)

OUTLOOK

Mattison wasn't sure he'd return for a fifth Vikings season, but his free agency lasted just hours. He signed a two-year, $7 million contract with an additional $1 million in incentives the night free agency opened in March. This spring, Mattison said he knew a bigger opportunity awaited with Cook not budging on the team's pay cut requests. In lieu of a pay cut or trade, the Vikings released Cook in June. Mattison, 25, steps into the largest role of his career as the leader of a young backfield.

Chandler, the 2022 fifth-round pick, split second-team reps this spring with Nwangwu, the dynamic kick returner. Head coach Kevin O'Connell mentioned both running backs when discussing the open competition behind Mattison. McBride, the seventh-round pick out of Alabama-Birmingham, will also be in the mix.

Ham, the fullback who turned 30 this month, signed a two-year extension in March before entering what would've been a contract season. The Duluth Denfeld graduate returns as one of the longest-tenured Vikings players on a deal scheduled through 2025.

TOP COMPETITION

No. 2 running back. Is that player even on the roster? Chandler, Nwangwu and McBride may be practicing and playing this preseason to keep General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah from adding a veteran for depth. Chandler appears to be a slight front-runner. He had a strong preseason as a rookie (15 carries for 113 yards and a touchdown), but broke his thumb and played just three games.

PLAYER TO WATCH

Alexander Mattison. In a smaller sample size last season, Mattison racked up nearly half as many broken tackles as Cook (as tracked by Pro Football Focus), despite seeing a quarter of Cook's carries. Mattison brings a hard-charging style that O'Connell has talked up as the type of fall-forward physicality he wants to keep his offense on schedule. Mattison lacks Cook's home-run ability, critical in wins at Miami and Buffalo last season, but O'Connell has said he sees Mattison as an every-down starter. He eclipsed 120 yards from scrimmage in five games when Cook went down during the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

ONE BIG QUESTION

Will the run game become a counterpunch? O'Connell said the Vikings have prioritized finding better ways to counter the defensive attention receiver Justin Jefferson commands. One possibility is a more efficient run game after the Vikings ranked 26th in yards per carry, 27th in attempts and 31st in big-play runs (20-plus yards) last season. Adofo-Mensah allocated the resources, re-signing Ham and inking ex-Ravens tight end (and well-rated run blocker) Josh Oliver to $8.2 million guaranteed at signing — second among free-agent tight ends this year behind Hayden Hurst in Carolina. The Vikings also return the entire starting offensive line, which helped produce 107 rushing yards per week through nine games before left tackle Christian Darrisaw's first concussion. They averaged 84.3 rushing yards in the final nine games while injuries ravaged the line.