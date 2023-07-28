Can the Vikings rebuild one of the worst pass defenses in the NFL?
Only two cornerbacks return from last season, and much will be expected from the 2022 draft class as the team's secondary gets younger alongside Harrison Smith.
Vikings have a new No. 1 running back, but battle brews for No. 2
After Alexander Mattison steps into the largest role of his career as the leader of a young backfield, who will be his backup? Is that player even on the team right now?
Is this the final season for Vikings and Cousins or just the beginning?
Kirk Cousins has been the focal point of training camp just about every year he's been in Minnesota, but there are several new things worth watching in 2023.
Will pressuring the QB be a problem for Vikings' defensive line?
There isn't a head-turning talent on the defensive line after Dalvin Tomlinson left in free agency, but new coordinator Brian Flores is hoping to get disruptive plays from whoever wins those jobs.
Flores is 'concerned with everything' as he renovates Vikings defense
Ed Donatell said all the right things in training camp last year, but his defense went wrong. His replacement, Brian Flores, knows that Vikings fans want more than words this year.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Variety Minnesota marks 10 years of same-sex marriage: 'It made it possible for me to become my authentic self'
More from Star Tribune
Variety Minnesota marks 10 years of same-sex marriage: 'It made it possible for me to become my authentic self'
More from Star Tribune
Variety Minnesota marks 10 years of same-sex marriage: 'It made it possible for me to become my authentic self'
More from Star Tribune
Variety Minnesota marks 10 years of same-sex marriage: 'It made it possible for me to become my authentic self'
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune