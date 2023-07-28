Vikings defensive backs Byron Murphy Jr. (7) and Lewis Cine (6) had the attention of inside linebackers coach Mike Siravo during a May practice.
Elizabeth Flores, Star Tribune
Vikings defensive backs Byron Murphy Jr. (7) and Lewis Cine (6) had the attention of inside linebackers coach Mike Siravo during a May practice.

Can the Vikings rebuild one of the worst pass defenses in the NFL?

July 25
Only two cornerbacks return from last season, and much will be expected from the 2022 draft class as the team's secondary gets younger alongside Harrison Smith.
After the Vikings released Dalvin Cook, Alexander Mattison stepped into the largest role of his career as the leader of a young backfield.

Vikings have a new No. 1 running back, but battle brews for No. 2

July 27
After Alexander Mattison steps into the largest role of his career as the leader of a young backfield, who will be his backup? Is that player even on the team right now?
Vikings quarterbacks Kirk Cousins, front, and Jaren Hall (16) throw during the team’s mandatory minicamp in June.

Is this the final season for Vikings and Cousins or just the beginning?

July 26
Kirk Cousins has been the focal point of training camp just about every year he's been in Minnesota, but there are several new things worth watching in 2023.
Rookie Jaquelin Roy, center, could make an immediate impact on a unit that’s starving for someone to be a penetrating one-gap threat.

Will pressuring the QB be a problem for Vikings' defensive line?

6:01am
There isn't a head-turning talent on the defensive line after Dalvin Tomlinson left in free agency, but new coordinator Brian Flores is hoping to get disruptive plays from whoever wins those jobs.
Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores, right, watches players run through drills during practice at the TCO Performance Center in Eagan, Minn., o

Flores is 'concerned with everything' as he renovates Vikings defense

July 26
Ed Donatell said all the right things in training camp last year, but his defense went wrong. His replacement, Brian Flores, knows that Vikings fans want more than words this year.