The second-year receiver has done it especially in the past four weeks, scoring five touchdowns in that time to give him 10 (one rushing) for the season to tie Justin Jefferson for the team lead. The Vikings had Jefferson and Addison on the field together for only 10 games last year, and only five of those came with Kirk Cousins at quarterback. This year, Jefferson and Sam Darnold have been healthy, while Addison returned from a preseason left ankle sprain and the sprained right ankle that caused him to miss two games after a hip drop tackle in the season opener.