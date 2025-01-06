“Darnold has really played better and better every week,” Campbell said. “It feels like he’s just continued to make this gradual climb and continued to improve. And what you really see is, man, when he gets the play-action pass and they nudge the edges, or they’ll max protect on some of this stuff, two-receiver routes, three-receiver routes, and he can see it and has time, he’s deadly. And we could not allow that to happen. We didn’t feel like there was any way we could let him sit back there, because we did think he would pick us apart.”