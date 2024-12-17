The Vikings are playing the Bears on “Monday Night Football” for the fourth time in the past five years, and the sixth time in the past nine seasons. The Vikings will don their all-white jerseys and helmets as they try to get to 12-2, with a seventh straight win before a tough three-game stretch to close out the regular season. The Vikings clinched a playoff spot on Sunday night with the Seahawks’ loss to the Packers. And after Detroit’s loss to Buffalo on Sunday, the Vikings can move into a share of the lead in the NFC North with a win over a Bears team that’s lost seven in a row. Thomas Brown is the Bears’ interim head coach after Matt Eberflus was fired on Nov. 29, five days after an overtime loss to the Vikings in Chicago.