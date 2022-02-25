Minnesota United star midfielder Emanuel Reynoso on Thursday called his December arrest and detainment in his native Argentina "resolved" and said he's focused on his team's season, which starts Saturday in Philadelphia.

Reynoso spoke to Minnesota reporters for the first time since he was arrested in his hometown of Cordoba on allegations that he threatened and struck a 16-year-old with a gun.

"If I am here it's because, thanks to God, everything was able to be resolved," he said in Spanish through a team interpreter. "My lawyer told me thank God everything is resolved. So now I'm here and I'm only thinking about playing."

Major League Soccer answered a Star Tribune inquiry about Reynoso's status with a statement on Wednesday that said he is permitted to participate in team activities and competitions while the league continues its review of Reynoso's alleged conduct.

"MLS will consider further action should credible information be discovered or developments in the proceedings occur," the statement said.

Reynoso, 26, was arrested and detained for more than a week while an investigation commenced. He posted bond approaching $10,000, according to Cordoba media reports translated from Spanish to English, and was permitted to travel to the United States and return to Minnesota to report for work with Minnesota United.

He did that in January in time for the start of preseason training.

Reynoso didn't discuss the allegations Thursday. He called the matter "a difficult situation" and credited his family and team for their support.

"Honestly, I wasn't doing the best in there, but I knew that my amazing family was waiting for me and that the team was waiting," Reynoso said. "I was thinking of coming back here, to have a good season."

Minnesota United coach Adrian Heath has called his star playmaker a potential league MVP candidate this season.

After Thursday's training, Heath said, "It wasn't ideal for everybody. We went through the proper protocol with the league. He has come back here and he's in really good shape, looks like he's really enjoying his football. He's got a smile on his face and when he's got a smile on his face is when he's happy and plays his best football."

Reynoso said he was "very, very" grateful to play after he was held for more than a week.

"The situation that happened made me stronger to keep fighting, keep growing, to be here for this club so great that gave me the opportunity to play in this great league," Reynoso said. "To keep getting better and keep learning from this. I'm fully focused for this season that I believe will be a great season for us."