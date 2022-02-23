Three days before Minnesota United's season opener, Major League Soccer said Loons star Emanuel Reynoso can play on while the league reviews his December arrest and detainment back home in Argentina.

In response to a Star Tribune inquiry on Wednesday, the league issued this statement:

"At this time, Minnesota United player Emanuel Reynoso is permitted to participate in team activities and competitions while Major League Soccer continues its review of Mr. Reynoso's alleged conduct that served as the basis for the criminal proceedings brought in Cordoba, Argentina.

"MLS will consider further action should credible information be discovered or developments in the proceedings occur. Neither MLS nor Minnesota United will have additional comment on the matter at this time."

Reynoso has not talked with Minnesota media members since he reported for preseason training in January. He has trained and played preseason games regularly since then.

He is scheduled to be available to reporters on Thursday.

Reynoso was arrested in early December on allegations that he threatened and struck a 16-year-old with a gun. He was detained for more than a week before he posted bond approaching $10,000, according to multiple media reports in Cordoba translated from Spanish into English.

He was allowed to travel to the United States in January to report for work with Minnesota United.

Reynoso, 26, is Minnesota's star midfielder and best player. Coach Adrian Heath has praised Reynoso for his play during the preseason, most recently after the club's preseason finale against Norwegian team Viking FK in a round-robin tournament in Portland, Ore., on Saturday.

"He looks really fit and healthy," Heath said. "It's going to be a big year for him. If he commits like has done since the preseason, this guy can be MVP of the league without a shadow of a doubt."

Minnesota United opens its MLS season Saturday afternoon at Philadelphia.

Gasper out?

Starting left back Chase Gasper came out under the big bubble dome Wednesday in Blaine but didn't train with his teammates. He left Saturday's preseason finale after he was hit in the head in the 12th minute. Veteran Oniel Fisher replaced him.

"We've got an issue with Chase," said Heath, who said he'd address it further near Saturday's opener.

Heath said starting right back Romain Metanire "has a bit more chance" to play Saturday. Starting center back Bakaye Dibassy is aimed toward being available Saturday after Brent Kallman played his spot in preseason games.

Keeping Danladi healthy

Abu Danladi on Wednesday had what Heath called a "maintenance" day for a probable starter who has battled injuries during his pro career.

"He put in a really good shift (on Saturday), we don't want to overload him," Heath said. "We're hopeful most players will be available, a couple could be game-day decisions."