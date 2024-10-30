Analysis: Minnesota United employees heckled team to help prepare for penalty shootout

In the end, after a game that was scoreless in regulation, Ramsay said he was surprisingly calm during the shootout, in the sense that he’d felt the club had done everything it could to prepare. “We turned over every stone we could in the build-up,” he said. “It felt like if we won, it would have justified the work. If we lost, there wouldn’t have been anything we could’ve done all that different. And I just had a good feeling based on the preparation that we’ve done yesterday, and the general level of conviction across the group.”