Minnesota United midfielder Robin Lod sustained a torn meniscus in Wednesday's home victory over Houston and will undergo surgery on Monday, the club announced Friday afternoon.

Lod, 30, started Wednesday's game and played all of the 1-0 victory. He has started 10 MLS games this season and has played all 90 minutes except for once — and that was 89 minutes in the season opener at Dallas.

Lod has carried such a load in good part to help fill star Emanuel Reynoso's absence all season.