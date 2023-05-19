Minnesota United midfielder Robin Lod sustained a torn meniscus in Wednesday's home victory over Houston and will undergo surgery on Monday, the club announced Friday afternoon.
Lod, 30, started Wednesday's game and played all of the 1-0 victory. He has started 10 MLS games this season and has played all 90 minutes except for once — and that was 89 minutes in the season opener at Dallas.
Lod has carried such a load in good part to help fill star Emanuel Reynoso's absence all season.
