LOONS GAMEDAY

9:30 p.m. Saturday at Providence Park * Apple TV's MLS Season Pass * 1500 AM

Preview

The Loons (4-5-3) are coming off their first MLS home victory of the season — 1-0 over Houston on Wednesday — and hit the road, where they are 3-4-0 this season. Until Wednesday, they had earned just one point in their five previous games. The Timbers (4-5-4) played Real Salt Lake to a scoreless draw in their own midweek game. They are 3-1-2 at home, but are 1-1-1 in their past three home games. … The Timbers started the season by winning just one of their first seven games, but they won three of the next five before Wednesday's draw. Portland's $10 million man — Evander, the Brazilian who was acquired from Denmark's FC Midtjylland for a club-record fee — has four goals and two assists in 10 appearances, eight of them starts.

Injuries

Minnesota United lists midfielder Robin Lod (torn knee meniscus), and defenders Bakaye Dibassy (torn quadriceps tendon), Ryen Jiba (knee) and Mikael Marques (ankle) as out. The Timbers list forward Felipe Mora (knee), midfielders David Ayala (knee) and Eryk Williamson (knee) and defender Pablo Bonilla (hamstring) as out.