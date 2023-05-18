Minnesota United hadn't won a MLS regular-season home game and Houston hadn't won a game on the road when the two teams met at Allianz Field on Wednesday night.

The Dynamo still haven't after their 1-0 loss there.

Loons forward Bongokuhle Hlongwane's goal in the 14th minute stood as the winner on a night when his team had at least four other primo scoring chances — and a second insurance goal with any one of them — snatched away by Houston goalkeeper Steve Clark.

The Dynamo now are 0-4-1 on the road this season while the Loons are 1-1-4 at home. Their only home victory this season was last week's U.S. Open Cup victory over Philadelphia Union in penalty kicks.

The two teams meet again in just six days, in a U.S. Open Cup quarterfinal game Tuesday in Houston.

Hlongwane scored the game's only goal in the 14th minute when he toe-poked a shot between two converging defenders six yards out that Clark couldn't keep from angling into the goal's right corner.

It was his third goal in MLS play this season after he scored twice and created another goal in last week's U.S. Open Cup victory over Philadelphia Union on penalty kicks.