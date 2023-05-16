Major League Soccer has cleared Minnesota United All-Star Emanuel Reynoso to return from his suspension, the Loons announced Tuesday morning.
MLS suspended Reynoso in February without pay for missing preseason training. He signed a new contract last September starting this season that was intended to keep him in Minnesota and MLS through the 2026 season.
Last week, Loons coach Adrian Heath said Reynoso had "one or two protocols" to pass with the league before rejoining his teammates.
The Loons, who are winless in their past six MLS matches, play Houston on Wednesday night at Allianz Field in an MLS game.
