LOONS GAMEDAY

Wednesday: 7:30 p.m. at Allianz Field * Free on Apple TV's MLS Season Pass * 1500 AM

The seventh-place Dynamo are 4-4-2 — including 0-3-1 on the road – while the ninth-place Loons are 3-5-3 and 0-1-3 at home. Their only home victory so far is last week's U.S. Open Cup penalty-kick victory over the Philadelphia Union. They've allowed three goals in each of their last three games if you count the 3-3 draw decided by those PKs in the U.S. Open Cup's round of 32. … The Dynamo will play without forward Amine Bassi and midfielder Héctor Herrera because of a one-game red card suspension both in Saturday's 1-0 loss at Seattle. … Houston brings a five-game losing streak against the Loons to Allianz Field. … Veteran defender Bakaye Dibassy trained fully in Tuesday's light session and is within weeks of returning from a ruptured quadriceps tendon last August that ended his season and delayed the start of this one. … Former TV voice of the Loons since their inaugural season, Callum Williams will call the game available to be streamed free for Apple TV's MLS Season Pass

Injuries

The Loons list Dibassy, D Ryen Jiba (knee) and D Miguel Marques (ankle) as out. Houston lists Ifunanyachi Achara (knee), Teenage Hadebe (leg) and Tate Schmitt (knee) as out and Erik Sviatchenko as questionable.