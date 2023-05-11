Minnesota United coach Adrian Heath on Thursday said he's hopeful star Emanuel Reynoso will have his MLS suspension lifted within two weeks, so the club can "slowly" bring the two-time All Star back into the team.

Heath said Reynoso has "one or two protocols" to pass with the league before he rejoins his teammates. He didn't specify what protocols Reynoso must pass while he's still officially suspended, but said MLS' "behavioral people will be in and see what he has been up to while he has been away."

MLS suspended him in February without pay until he reported to preseason training. Reynoso signed a new contract last September starting this season that was intended to keep him in Minnesota and MLS through the 2026 season.

Reynoso didn't report until last weekend and had been home in Argentina for more than four months because of what club management called personal matters. The Loons have played 10 MLS games and two U.S. Open Cup games without him.

"I had two to three hours with him, and I think he admits he has made a few mistakes, but he isn't the first," Heath said after Thursday training in Blaine. "He won't be the last as an athlete to make mistakes. Hopefully, he'll learn from them."

Reynoso has worked out with the team's training staff two or three times a day after his arrival, Heath said.

"He's working hard to get himself back into some sort of shape, that he can start to work with this group," Heath said. "He's still probably a couple weeks away from that."

When asked about the process of integrating Reynoso back into the team, Heath said, "There's going to have to be a sitting down with the group. There's going to have to be a few sorrys, for sure.

"But I know football players. I've seen an awful lot of things go on in dressing rooms in my time, and they're a pretty forgiving lot. At the end of the day, if he comes in and works hard and shows that he wants to integrate within the group and help us win games, I'm sure he'll be welcomed by everybody in the group."

Veteran defender Michael Boxall was asked Thursday about Reynoso's return.

"You'd like to understand what was going on, but I'm the last person who is going to judge anyone else on what's going on with them," Boxall said. "The feeling around the team is no one really holds grudges here. If he's willing to do the work, if he's willing to work hard for the club, for his teammates, for the fans and make up for the last six months, then that's something we need to see."

Houston bound

The Loons play at Houston on May 24 in their U.S. Open Cup round of 16 game and won't play a home game at Allianz Field unless they advance through the next two rounds on the road.

That will be the second time the two teams play in a week. They play May 17 at Allianz in a MLS regular-season game.

The Loons were the last of four teams drawn in the four-team Central region for sweet 16 and quarterfinals games. Austin FC will host Chicago Fire in the region's other game. If the Loons win at Houston, they play at the Austin-Chicago winner.

The Loons advanced to the next round after they lost leads of 2-0 and 3-2 but beat Philadelphia Union 7-6 on penalty kicks in a round of 32 game Tuesday at Allianz Field.

Injury update

Striker Luis Amarilla and midfielder Kervin Arriaga trained Thursday and Heath said both would be available for selection for Saturday's game at Sporting K.C.