A Minnesota United season that started with four consecutive losses ended with one last one, a 3-1 first-round playoff defeat at Portland.

Until Sunday, the fifth-seeded Loons were 6-0-1 in their last seven games in all competitions against the fourth-seeded Timbers.

But their good results and good fortunes ended Sunday afternoon at Providence Park when the Loons surrendered three consecutive goals – the last two by Timbers star Sebastian Blanco — after they took an early 1-0 lead.

The Loons played without starting goalkeeper Tyler Miller, who tweeted before Sunday's game he tested positive for COVID-19 and would not play that afternoon.

So young Dayne St. Clair did instead, playing his first Loons game since a May 8 loss at Colorado.

The Timbers now head to Denver to play top-seeded Colorado on Thursday, MLS' first Thanksgiving day game.

The Loons head home for the winter.

The Timbers scored just before halftime and just after it. Blanco's 66th minute goal made it 3-1 after he had scored 20 minutes before that to provide a 2-1 lead the Timbers never lost.

Loons left-side attacker Franco Fragapane's sliding shot into an open goal in the 11th minute gave them that early lead.

But from there, they were — to borrow a word from Loons coach Adrian Heath — less "progressive" and safer against a Timbers team that now has won its last four games, all at home.

One of four players back last week from international duty, Loons right back Romain Metanire went down twice holding his hamstring before he left the game too injured to play in the 54th minute.

The teams traded first-half goals, starting with Fragapane's 11th minute goal.

Timbers defender Larrys Mabiala tied it in the 43th minute with a header struck above the rising crowd and St. Clair on a crossing pass after a corner kick played short.

By then, Loons veteran defender Bakaye Dibassy saved two goals by clearing two balls headed toward an open goal on an afternoon when St. Clair made the sudden start.

Miller called himself "gutted to not be there with the boys in Portland but all the confidence they can get the job done, and I'll be back soon as possible."

St. Clair played his first Loons game since a May 8 loss at Colorado. played the final 16 games last season — including all of a MLS Cup playoff run to the Western final at Seattle – after Miller had season-ending surgery on both hips in August.

Miller had started every game for the Loons this season after he was inserted into the 11 when the team started the season 0-4.

He replaced St. Clair as starter with a 1-0 victory over Vancouver on May 12 at Allianz Field and his 11 shutouts this season are a personal high and tied Vito Mannone's club record.

