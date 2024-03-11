Minnesota United promoted interim head coach Cameron Knowles to permanent first-team assistant coach under newly hired first-team head coach Eric Ramsay on Monday.

A native New Zealander now in his 13th MLS coaching season, Knowles guided the Loons to road victories over Austin and Orlando City as well as a home draw against the defending league champion Columbus Crew. The Loons have scored a deciding goal in second-half stoppage time in all three games.

Knowles replaced the team's first interim head coach, Sean McAuley, just before preseason training started in early January. McAuley had become interim coach in October after the club fired Adrian Heath with two games left in the regular season. McAuley left to be head coach of the Indy Eleven in the USL Championship.

Ramsay has started his first full week on the job. He is being introduced with staff, players and coaches and will meet the media Wednesday in a news conference at Allianz Field.