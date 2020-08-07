The hosts partied on for at least one more night in the first – and hopefully last – MLS is Back tournament while the guests headed home after nearly six weeks away with Orlando City’s 3-1 victory over Minnesota United in a Thursday semifinal.

The Loons go home no longer unbeaten in 2020 play, not after Orlando City star Nani proved that bit about big players make big plays with not one, but two first-half goals that proved to be too much. It got its third goal in the game’s last minute of stoppage time after the Loons pushed everybody their keeper far forward. The Lions now 5-1-2 in MLS regular season and tournament games.

They advance to Tuesday’s final against Portland with a Concacaf Champions League spot, $1.1 million in prize money and the prestige that goes with winning a competition created to get MLS playing again after a four-month pandemic pause.

Far bigger underdogs when this all started than the Loons, they did so after they received in June a top tournament seed for being MLS is Back hosts. It was not a very accommodating role at that after the Lions went 2-0-1 in Group A stage and then beat mighty LAFC in penalty kicks in a quarterfinal before they dispatched Minnesota United.

Up against his former franchise that he truly built with his two hands, Loons coach Adrian Heath started second-year midfielder Hassani Dotson on his 23rd birthday at right back for the second consecutive game and for injured star defender Romain Metanire. Until Thursday, Heath was 2-0-1 against his former team.

It was a crucial matchup that placed the former second-round pick from Oregon State against Portuguese star Nani, the former Manchester United winger who also has played in Spain and Turkey’s top leagues since Dotson was eight years old.

On Thursday, he showed why Orlando City acquired him last season and paid him nearly $2.5 million last season. His perfect one-touch goal on the run finished off teammate Robin Jansson long, high ball played forward and gave his team a 1-0 lead in the 36th minute.

Six minutes later, Dotson and others spotted Nani too much room on the left side and he bent a deft 20-yard strike around goalkepper Tyler Miller’s diving outstretched hands and just inside the far, lower right post in the 42nd minute.

Nani celebrated his second goal with a cartwheel and backflip that in no way proved to be premature on a night when the Loons didn’t get their first shot on target until the Raheem Edwards’ powerful free kick in the 75th minute.

Molino was subbed into the game with Mason Toye and Aaron Schoenfeld in the 60th minute for a team in need of goals, but even Toye’s left-footed goal on the run in the 82nd minute was one goal too few. They couldn’t get the equalizer even when they pushed forward and made defender Michael Boxall a striker in six minutes of second-half stoppage time.

Lightning delayed the game’s start more than an hour, moving it from 8:09 p.m. Orlando time to 9:20 p.m. The teams remained at their resort hotel where they have been sequestered all these weeks until they arrived by bus about 40 minutes before kickoff, after thunderstorms subsided.

The Loons arrived in Orlando by chartered flight on June 28 and has spent the last five weeks there sequestered in a Disney area resort. Players, coaches, staff and officials were tested with nasal swabs regularly while they trained and play games at the ESPN Wide World of Sports’ 17-field complex.

Players spent much of the many other hours idled playing video games against teammates remotely, each in his own room, or playing poker or other activities in a game room. There also were special occasional outings such as golf or pool time.

When they advanced out of Group D play and on to the knockout stage, Heath told his players they had already spent nearly a month in Orlando so what’s another two weeks?

On Friday, they get to go home.

The Star Tribune will not be traveling to Florida for MLS, NBA and WNBA coverage. This article was written using the television broadcast and video interviews before and/or after the game.