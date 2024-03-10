Minnesota United striker Bongokuhle Hlongwane made his season debut an unforgettable one with the winning goal deep in second-half stoppage time in a wild 3-2 victory at Orlando City FC.

He was sidelined for the season's first three games until he was deemed fit enough after he missed part of preseason to get his U.S. green card. He entered Saturday as a substitute in the 66th minute.

Hlongwane was stopped from the goal's doorstep in the 79th minute, but scored the winner inside the 18-yard box on a full run after fellow forward Tani Oluwaseyi sent ahead an unselfish pass that split two Orlando defenders.

Orlando City's Duncan McGuire got the Lions on the board very early and then again late.

McGuire's goal 14 seconds into the game was the fastest goal ever for an Orlando team celebrating its 10th MLS season this year. Orlando turned an awful Hassani Dotson turnover into a chance, as Rafael Santos turned the bad pass into a long diagonal ball that split Loons defenders Michael Boxall and Micky Tapias to Duncan McGuire running free into the 18-yard box for the fast 1-0 lead.

McGuire's 84th-minute goal tied the game after Loons striker Teemu Pukki scored twice himself in the first half for a 2-1 lead that didn't last quite long enough. And McGuire, 23, wasn't even supposed to be there after a transfer to English club Blackburn failed in February.

Before Saturday, Orlando City was both winless and scoreless in its first two MLS games. They could have had several more goals Saturday as the Lions pushed forward and pressured throughout the second half.

The Loons surrendered that early goal, but Pukki came back to score two, in the fourth and 38th minutes. They were his first two of the season.

It took him just three minutes after McGuire's opener to tie the game after he pressed almost the length of the entire field, blocking goalkeeper Pedro Gallese's attempted clearing kick. It bounded sideways for Pukki to chase it down and roll it into the far side of an open net.

Pukki scored again while Orlando City temporarily was a man short, off the field injured for a time. Fellow Finnish national team member Robin Lod's pass set up Pukki's one-touch strike from the top of the 18th-yard box into the lower left corner.

Orlando arrived Saturday winless in its first two MLS games – 0-1-1 — but a victory and draw in CONCACAF Champions Cup play. Superstar Lionel Messi and Inter Miami thumped the Lions 5-0, but the Lions played Montreal to a scoreless draw. They played Mexican side Tigres UANL last Tuesday and will again this Tuesday.

All that action left Knowles uncertain what team Orlando City coach Oscar Pareja would put on the field.

Lod returned to the starting 11 while Hlongwane began the game as one of eight available substitutes, a list that included Kervin Arriaga, Alejandro Bran and last week's tying goalscorer Tani Oluwaseyi.

Minnesotan Caden Clark started as a left-side attacker for the second consecutive week with striker Pukki and Sang Bin Jeong.

Defender DJ Taylor left the game in the 75th minute with a leg injury.

Loons star midfielder Emanuel Reynoso missed his third consecutive game to start the season because of a knee knock sustained in preseason training in Tucson. It has healed slowly, but Knowles said they were "feeling confident" Reynoso will play next Saturday's home game against Los Angeles F.C.

Knowles said he expected left-side attacker Franco Fragapane back as well next week after he missed Saturday game with a persistent thigh/hamstring injury.

Lod was back after he was kicked in the calf during the Loons' season-opening victory at Austin FC.

Orlando City forwards Jack Lynn (lower leg) and Facundo Torres (upper extremity) were listed as questionable for the game, but neither was in uniform.

Saturday's game was possibly Knowles' last leading the team as interim head coach. He took on the role just before preseason training started in January, having previously coached the second team.

Newly hired head coach Eric Ramsay was scheduled to arrive from England on Saturday. He'll be introduced to the team on Monday, the club's staff on Tuesday and to the public at a Wednesday news conference.

Knowles is expected to stay on as an assistant coach on Ramsay's staff rather than return to MNUFC2.











