Twins at Rangers preview: Pitching matchups, TV-radio information, injury report

Twins update: After ending a seven-game homestand with a 4-1 loss to Kansas City on Wednesday, the Twins (67-53) open a seven-game road trip. The Twins won two of three from Texas in May at Target Field, with López giving up six runs in 4⅔ innings in the loss. The Twins are 20-6 vs. AL West teams. Last season, the Twins were 5-2 against the eventual world champion Rangers, including 2-1 at Globe Life Field. The Twins have won 10 of their past 13 games in Arlington, dating to 2019 when the Rangers were still playing at Globe Life Park. ... CF Byron Buxton (right hip discomfort), who sat out the past two games, is day-to-day. ... The Twins will finish the road trip with three games in San Diego beginning Monday.