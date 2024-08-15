FOUR-GAME SERIES AT GLOBE LIFE FIELD
Twins
Twins at Rangers preview: Pitching matchups, TV-radio information, injury report
It’s been a rough season for the defending World Series champions.
All games on 830-AM and 102.9-FM
Thursday, 7:05 p.m., BSN, FS1: RHP Bailey Ober (12-5, 3.52 ERA) vs. LHP Cody Bradford (4-0, 3.60)
Friday, 7:05 p.m., BSN: RHP Simeon Woods Richardson (3-3, 3.78) vs. LHP Andrew Heaney (4-12, 4.05)
Saturday, 6:05 p.m., BSN: RHP David Festa (2-2, 5.20) vs. TBA
Sunday, 1:35 p.m., BSN: RHP Pablo López (11-8, 4.67) vs. TBA
Twins update: After ending a seven-game homestand with a 4-1 loss to Kansas City on Wednesday, the Twins (67-53) open a seven-game road trip. The Twins won two of three from Texas in May at Target Field, with López giving up six runs in 4⅔ innings in the loss. The Twins are 20-6 vs. AL West teams. Last season, the Twins were 5-2 against the eventual world champion Rangers, including 2-1 at Globe Life Field. The Twins have won 10 of their past 13 games in Arlington, dating to 2019 when the Rangers were still playing at Globe Life Park. ... CF Byron Buxton (right hip discomfort), who sat out the past two games, is day-to-day. ... The Twins will finish the road trip with three games in San Diego beginning Monday.
Texas update: The Rangers (56-65) open a seven-game homestand after rallying for a 9-7, 10-inning victory at Boston on Wednesday, ending a three-game losing streak. They are 15-8 against AL Central teams, including 9-4 at home. ... SS Corey Seager has hit seven home runs this month, the most in the AL. The 2023 World Series MVP is hitting .274 with 26 home runs. ... RHP Nathan Eovaldi (right side tightness) missed his scheduled start Wednesday but is expected to start Saturday’s game. ... RHP Max Scherzer (right shoulder fatigue) has been sidelined since July 31. ... RHP Jacob deGrom, who has been sidelined since undergoing surgery in June 2023 for a torn UCL, is expected to begin a rehab assignment soon.
