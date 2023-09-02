ARLINGTON, TEXAS – With at least three major league position players nearing a return to action, Friday's roster expansion to 28 players seems ideal for the Twins. Just one problem: neither Byron Buxton nor Alex Kirilloff have convinced the team they are ready, and Willi Castro is away from the team after his wife gave birth to their second daughter, named Amira, on Thursday.

Those temporary snags allowed the Twins to use the two extra roster spots to address a couple of other, less pressing, issues: Michael A. Taylor's sore right hamstring, and the familiar impulse to add more pitching depth.

That's why former Nationals outfielder Andrew Stevenson and lefthander Brent Headrick became the 27th and 28th members of the Twins roster as the team opened a three-game series against the Rangers. Stevenson was immediately inserted into the starting lineup in Taylor's place, and Headrick, who had pitched only one inning in the past eight days, was available in the bullpen.

With position players returning soon, do the Twins plan to stick with nine relievers?

"I have no idea," manager Rocco Baldelli said. "These rosters change so often, it's impossible for me to give you any longer term philosophy. It's not so bad having [extra] guys to pitch. I like not feeling like we're putting guys out there that are fried. The best way to do that is to carry the extra guy when we can."

As for Stevenson, a veteran of five major league seasons who posted a .916 OPS for the Class AAA Saints with 16 home runs and 44 stolen bases, "we needed a little bit of help in center, because Michael's been dealing with a sore hammy," Baldelli said. "Instead of feeling forced to run him out there anyway, or play some guys who aren't as comfortable in center," particularly with Castro not in uniform, "we brought Stevenson in. He's done a real good job for us in St. Paul."

Castro will rejoin the team in Texas this weekend, but since he remains on the injured list, Baldelli said the Twins might wait a day or two before activating him. Buxton played center field for the Saints on Wednesday and served as designated hitter on Friday, while Kirilloff has played DH and first base this week. Both will be reassessed this weekend and could join the team in Cleveland on Monday.

Back in the bigs

Stevenson played 248 games for the Nationals over five seasons, but none in the past 23 months. So when Saints manager Toby Gardenhire interrupted his batting-cage workout on Wednesday to tell him to pack his bags for Texas, "it was just a great moment," Stevenson said. "Any time you're going to the big leagues, even if it's not your first time, it just means a lot."

He was amused by the coincidence of his callup, too: after backing up Taylor for most of his career in Washington, he is filling the same role for the Twins. Oh, and facing another ex-teammate, Max Scherzer, in his first game as a Twin.

"The baseball world is a small community. You keep running into guys," the 29-year-old Stevenson said. "Mike's a great dude. I'm happy to see him again."

Stevenson signed with the Twins midway through spring training, so he knew getting to Minnesota this season might be difficult, especially with their surplus of lefthanded-hitting outfielders. "I knew I'd have to play my way into it. You've got to prove to them what you can do," he said. Leading the Saints in hits, doubles, triple and steals did the job, and his defense was solid.

"He's earned this," Baldelli said. "This isn't just a reward, a thank you for a good season. He's a good player, and we need him right now."

Etc.

• The Twins spent their off day in Texas just like many fans will spend time this weekend: holding their NFL fantasy-league draft. First pick went to the team run by Minnesota native Matt Wallner, along with fellow rookie Edouard Julien. No surprise, then, that they stayed local with their choice: Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson.

• To make room for Stevenson on the 40-man roster, the Twins transferred infielder Jose Miranda to the 60-day injured list, their ninth player currently on it.