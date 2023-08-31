The Twins entered Thursday with a five-game lead over the Cleveland Guardians in the American League Central Division, but Cleveland isn't conceding anything with a month left.

The Guardians claimed three Los Angeles Angels pitchers off waivers, starter Lucas Giolito and relievers Reynaldo López and Matt Moore, giving a big boost to their pitching staff for September.

Thursday's waiver frenzy comes a little less than a month after the Guardians were semi-sellers at the trade deadline, and immediately after the Guardians took two of three games against the Twins at Target Field. Their trade deadline moves upset their players enough that Chris Antonetti, Cleveland's president of baseball operations, boarded a flight to Houston the next morning to meet with the team.

The waiver order is based on the reverse standings, which gave the Guardians an edge over other playoff contenders.

The Twins didn't make any waiver additions, but the only player who claimed behind the Twins' position on the waiver priority list was Angels reliever Dominic Leone, who went to the Seattle Mariners. The Cincinnati Reds claimed two outfielders, Hunter Renfroe from the Angels and Harrison Bader from the New York Yankees.

The Angels placed a half-dozen impending free agents on irrevocable waivers Tuesday in a quest to receive salary relief after they fell out of the playoff race following the trade deadline, and five were plucked off waivers. Instead of trading prospects to acquire players a month ago — the Angels sent two of their top prospects to the Chicago White Sox for Giolito and López — the only cost for these waiver claims was a prorated salary.

The Twins had a season-high seven-game lead over the Guardians in the division after their 10-6 victory Monday. They dropped the next two games and the Guardians opted to add reinforcements with 28 games left in the regular season. The two teams will meet again in Cleveland for a three-game series next week.