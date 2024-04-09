One of the hallmarks of the Twins pitching staff last season was its depth, but it's an area that is being challenged in the first couple of weeks of the season.

Daniel Duarte became the club's eighth pitcher put on the injured list, shut down from throwing for at least three days because of a right triceps strain. Lefthander Brent Headrick, who could provide depth in the rotation or bullpen, was placed on the Class AAA injured list Monday with a left forearm strain.

Jorge Alcala, who has pitched 4⅔ scoreless innings, did not return to pitch the ninth inning in Saturday's loss to Cleveland because of a sore arm.

"Alcala was going back out to pitch, and just before the inning started, he told us that he was not comfortable pitching," Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. Alcala lightly played catch Sunday morning after the Twins' game was rained out.

The Twins expect lefthanded reliever Caleb Thielbar to begin a Class AAA rehabilitation assignment soon, putting him on track to return during their next road trip through Detroit and Baltimore, but their depth is an area to watch because they're not scheduled for another off day until April 18.

Miranda called up

Amid a slow offensive start to the season, the Twins opted to carry an extra position player on their roster after Duarte went on the IL, promoting Jose Miranda from Class AAA St. Paul.

Miranda, who started at third base Monday night, was 7-for-28 (.250 batting average) with two doubles and a homer in seven minor league games with three walks and five strikeouts.

"I was hurt the whole year [in 2023], but now that I'm back, I've just got to prove to them what I can do," Miranda said. "At the same time, I'm not going to put pressure [on myself]. I know my game. Go out there and control what I can control, and that's it."

Miranda, who had an offseason shoulder procedure, produced a .211 batting average and a .263 on-base percentage in 40 games last year. He rarely played third base during spring training, regaining strength in his shoulder, but he should receive occasional starts at the position with Royce Lewis sidelined.

"He's not going to be the everyday third baseman, but I could see him playing third base maybe a couple times a week," Baldelli said.

Pablo Day tickets

Pablo López and his wife, Kaylee, announced a new initiative with three nonprofit charities Monday. The Twins will sell a special "Pablo Day" ticket package before his home starts from May to September, which includes a custom "Pablo" jersey in colors that match the Venezuelan flag.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit Children's Minnesota, Project Success and Ruff Start Rescue.

"Coming up through the minor leagues, I wanted to be a part of every little thing that involved the community," López said. "Being in the major leagues, that platform gets so much bigger. It gets exponentially more meaningful, and we get better opportunities to make an impact."

Etc.

* The Dodgers optioned Gus Varland, the older brother of Twins pitcher Louie Varland, to Class AAA to make room on their roster for trade acquisition Connor Brogdon. Gus Varland made the trip to Minneapolis and took photos with his brother before Monday's game. The brothers have yet to play each other in the major leagues.

* Torii Hunter joined the Los Angeles Angels front office as a special assistant to the general manager Saturday. Hunter held the same role with the Twins from 2016 to 2022. Former Twins closer Eddie Guardado is another special assistant for the Angels.

* Former Twins prospect Spencer Steer, who was one of the three prospects dealt to the Cincinnati Reds in a trade deadline deal for Tyler Mahle, was chosen as the National League player of the week. He hit 9-for-22 with three homers and nine RBI in six games last week.

* Twins top prospect Walker Jenkins was placed on the seven-day injured list with a left hamstring strain at Class A Fort Myers on Monday. Jenkins left the season-opening game in the second inning after a catch at the center field wall.