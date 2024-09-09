Twins-Angels preview: Broadcast information, injury report and statistics
The Twins return home in need of a pick-me-up against one of the worst teams in the major leagues, the Los Angeles Angels.
All games on 830 AM and 102.9 FM
Monday, 6:40 p.m., BSN, FS1: LHP Reid Detmers (3-6, 5.87 ERA) vs. RHP David Festa (2-5, 4.75)
Tuesday, 6:40 p.m., BSN: RHP Griffin Canning (5-12, 5.02) vs. RHP Pablo López (14-8, 4.05)
Wednesday, 6:10 p.m., BSN: RHP Jack Kochanowicz (2-4, 4.89) vs. RHP Zebby Matthews (1-3, 7.36)
Los Angeles update: The Angels (59-84) continue their seven-game road trip after losing three of four at Texas. They have clinched their ninth consecutive losing season since last reaching the playoffs in 2014. They are 3-4 this month after going 9-19 in August. Their 4.48 staff ERA is fifth-worst in the major leagues. ... RF Jo Adell (oblique strain) and CF Kevin Pillar (left thumb strain) were put on the 10-day injured list Saturday. Both were injured Friday. ... CF Mike Trout (left knee meniscus tear) has been sidelined since being injured in the final game of the series against the Phillies on April 29. He was placed on the injured list on April 30.
Twins update: The Twins (76-67) return home having lost 14 of their past 20 games. They finished a 2-5 road trip by being swept in three games at Kansas City. The Twins were shut out twice and scored only two runs in the series, leaving them 2½ games behind the Royals for the second AL wild-card spot. They lead over Detroit and Seattle by 3½ games for the final AL wild-card spot. ... The Twins swept three games over the Angels at the end of April in Anaheim, outscoring Los Angeles 32-13 in the series as part of their 12-game winning streak. ... 1B Carlos Santana, who left Saturday’s game against the Royals because of illness, did not play Sunday.
Jose Miranda was thrown out at home in the first inning for the Twins, who didn’t have another runner reach third base during a 2-0 loss at Kansas City. Minnesota was swept in the three-game series.