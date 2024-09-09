Twins-Angels preview: Broadcast information, injury report and statistics

Twins update: The Twins (76-67) return home having lost 14 of their past 20 games. They finished a 2-5 road trip by being swept in three games at Kansas City. The Twins were shut out twice and scored only two runs in the series, leaving them 2½ games behind the Royals for the second AL wild-card spot. They lead over Detroit and Seattle by 3½ games for the final AL wild-card spot. ... The Twins swept three games over the Angels at the end of April in Anaheim, outscoring Los Angeles 32-13 in the series as part of their 12-game winning streak. ... 1B Carlos Santana, who left Saturday’s game against the Royals because of illness, did not play Sunday.