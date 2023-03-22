FORT MYERS, FLA. — Former Twin Justin Morneau, in camp as a special instructor as well as a broadcaster, approached Joey Gallo on Tuesday with a question pertaining to the day's preparation.

"Do you want to get work in at first [base)]]?" Morneau asked.

Gallo said yes, and the two began to determine a time.

Gallo, the free-agent outfielder, has been working out at first base and is expected to start some games there. But he might be needed earlier than anticipated if projected first baseman Alex Kirilloff's surgically repaired right wrist isn't ready for Opening Day.

Jorge Polanco's availability for the season opener already is in doubt. Polanco battled left knee tendinitis late last season and has been taking it easy in camp. With Opening Day a week away, there's not enough time for Polanco to get enough games and plate appearances to be ready.

That means Kyle Farmer, whom the Twins traded for during the offseason, will likely go from being Carlos Correa's replacement to Correa's backup to the starter at second. Donovan Solano and Nick Gordon can play there, too.

Yep, the Twins' hope of being as injury-free as possible in 2023 already is under siege with developments involving Polanco and Kirilloff. But the Twins' approach to the offseason included adding players who give them a better chance of absorbing absences than a year ago.

"When you go through stretches like we did last year and see the depth get eroded, some of it you can't perfectly plan for," chief baseball officer Derek Falvey said. "But every year we are trying to figure out, especially when we feel like we have a talented roster and deeper roster, how you are complementing that roster with really good fits.

"Any time you can give a regular off and plug in a guy who, situationally, is almost as good as that regular, you're not necessarily pulling up a bench player to go get a couple hundred plate appearances for you over the course of a season. You have a chance to win a few more games."

This offseason, it seemed like Falvey wasn't just buying or trading for players to come off the bench, he was looking for insurance.

Farmer started in each of the past two seasons for the Reds, batting .255 last season with 14 home runs and 78 RBI over 145 games. When dealt to the Twins, he was in line to start at short. But he admitted he had an inkling that Correa could be brought back. When Correa signed, Farmer was prepared.

"Any time you have a guy like Carlos on your team, you are going to be in position to win and go to the playoffs and win a World Series," said Farmer, who also plays third. "That's what I want to do. Coming from a team that lost 100 games, that's no fun."

If Gallo ends up at first base more often than planned, that means Michael A. Taylor, with 840 games of major league experience, likely will get time in left field. Taylor, who batted .254 with nine homers and 43 RBI last season, was primarily brought on to be Byron Buxton — sans power — when Buxton is out of the lineup or getting time at designated hitter. Taylor won a Gold Glove in 2021 with the Royals and can emulate Buxton in that way.

One person they won't have to worry about is No. 25, who led off at designated hitter on Tuesday in his spring training debut after playing in several minor league games on the back fields. Apologies for dipping into another sport's lexicon, but it looks like the Twins will practice load management with their All-Star center fielder. Buxton will get days off or DH days a couple of times a week, so getting Taylor minimizes the drop off in defense, at least.

Buxton announced his arrival to spring training with authority on Tuesday by roping a double to right center in the first inning. Correa blasted a two-run homer to left during the next at-bat, and the duo put the Twins ahead 2-0.

You won't get me to run the pool predicting how many games Buxton and Correa will play together. But the Twins are better protected when they are not in the lineup.