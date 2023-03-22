Byron Buxton batted leadoff and made an immediate impact in his Grapefruit League debut Tuesday. The designated hitter lined a double off the right-field wall, and was brought home almost as quickly thanks to a two-run home run by Carlos Correa. That volcanic beginning sparked a 5-2 Twins victory over the Rays at Hammond Stadium.

Rene Pinto and Luke Raley hit back-to-back home runs off Twins starter Sonny Gray in the third to tie the game. Minnesota responded with the winning runs in the fifth, including a two-run single by Christian Vazquez.

Gray settled down to get the win, pitching five innings and striking out five. Oliver Ortega gave up two hits in the ninth but struck out prospect Carlos Colmenarez to pick up the save.

The Twins stay in Fort Myers on Wednesday, facing the Red Sox at JetBlue Park.