A Twin Cities business that produces special content around hunting and cooking wild food is offering some of its content free online to keep hunters engaged during the coronavirus pandemic.

Nearly 300 people signed up for a turkey hunting webinar March 28, part of a package of five courses called Hunting Camp Live created by Modern Carnivore. The next live webinar, focused turkey calling and roosting, is at 2 p.m. Wednesday. Register at huntingcamp.live, and click on "My Library" to view the March 28 webinar, and get more details.

Mark Norquist, Modern Carnivore’s founder, said the initial virtual gathering was a positive experience.

“We had people tied in across Minnesota, but also New York to Idaho, too,” he said in an e-mail to the Star Tribune. “The audience was very engaged and asked very thoughtful questions about turkey hunting ethics, strategies and calling technique.”

The Minnesota spring turkey hunting opener is April 15.