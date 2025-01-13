Timberwolves-Wizards game preview: TV-radio information, injury report, key players

Wolves update: They are 20-18 after a 127-125 loss to Memphis on Saturday night at Target Center. ... G Donte DiVincenzo scored a season-high 27 points, but the Grizzlies had 21 offensive rebounds and got off 25 more field-goal attempts than the Wolves. ... G Rob Dillingham (ankle) has been cleared for full contact and will be headed to Iowa as part of a rehabilitation assignment. ... The Wolves unveiled the Gregg Farnam Training Room at their practice facility to honor the team’s vice president of medical services. He has been on the training staff for 28 seasons.