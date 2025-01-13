Wolves

Timberwolves-Wizards game preview: TV-radio information, injury report, key players

Washington is the worst team statistically in the NBA and has the fewest victories in the league.

By Chris Hine

The Minnesota Star Tribune
January 13, 2025 at 1:45AM
Nickeil Alexander-Walker, left, celebrates with fellow Wolves guard Anthony Edwards after hitting a shot during Saturday night's loss to Memphis at Target Center. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Timberwolves at Washington Wizards

6 p.m. Monday, Capital One Arena

TV; radio: FanDuel Sports North; iHeart app

Wolves update: They are 20-18 after a 127-125 loss to Memphis on Saturday night at Target Center. ... G Donte DiVincenzo scored a season-high 27 points, but the Grizzlies had 21 offensive rebounds and got off 25 more field-goal attempts than the Wolves. ... G Rob Dillingham (ankle) has been cleared for full contact and will be headed to Iowa as part of a rehabilitation assignment. ... The Wolves unveiled the Gregg Farnam Training Room at their practice facility to honor the team’s vice president of medical services. He has been on the training staff for 28 seasons.

Washington update: The Wizards are last in the NBA in both offensive and defensive ratings. ... They fell to an NBA-worst 6-31 after Sunday night’s 136-95 loss to visiting Oklahoma City. ... G Jordan Poole (21.5 points per game) is the team’s leading scorer. ... G Malcolm Brogdon (foot) and C Marvin Bagley (knee) are out.

about the writer

Chris Hine

Sports reporter

Chris Hine is the Timberwolves reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune.

