Timberwolves-Wizards game preview: TV-radio information, injury report, key players
Washington is the worst team statistically in the NBA and has the fewest victories in the league.
6 p.m. Monday, Capital One Arena
TV; radio: FanDuel Sports North; iHeart app
Wolves update: They are 20-18 after a 127-125 loss to Memphis on Saturday night at Target Center. ... G Donte DiVincenzo scored a season-high 27 points, but the Grizzlies had 21 offensive rebounds and got off 25 more field-goal attempts than the Wolves. ... G Rob Dillingham (ankle) has been cleared for full contact and will be headed to Iowa as part of a rehabilitation assignment. ... The Wolves unveiled the Gregg Farnam Training Room at their practice facility to honor the team’s vice president of medical services. He has been on the training staff for 28 seasons.
Washington update: The Wizards are last in the NBA in both offensive and defensive ratings. ... They fell to an NBA-worst 6-31 after Sunday night’s 136-95 loss to visiting Oklahoma City. ... G Jordan Poole (21.5 points per game) is the team’s leading scorer. ... G Malcolm Brogdon (foot) and C Marvin Bagley (knee) are out.
Edwards was hit with $50,000 fine by the NBA, bringing his season total to $285,000.