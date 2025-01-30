Wolves

Timberwolves-Jazz game preview: TV-radio information, injury report, key players

The teams meet Thursday for the first of four times this season.

By Chris Hine

The Minnesota Star Tribune
January 30, 2025 at 2:01AM
Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards takes a shot during his team's win over Atlanta on Monday at Target Center. (Jeff Wheeler/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Timberwolves at Utah Jazz

Thursday, 8 p.m., Delta Center

TV, radio: FanDuel Sports North Extra, iHeart app

Game preview: The Jazz are 10-35 with the third-worst statistical defense in the NBA. … Seven injured Jazz players sat out Tuesday night’s loss to the Warriors; they were G Jordan Clarkson (foot), F John Collins (illness), G Johnny Juzang (hand), C Walker Kessler (shoulder), F Lauri Markkanen (back) and G Cody Williams (ankle). … Markkanen leads the team in scoring (19.7 ppg) while Kessler averages 11.4 rebounds per game. Both are former Wolves draft picks who were traded before playing for Minnesota. … This is the first of four meetings between the teams this season.

Chris Hine

Sports reporter

Chris Hine is the Timberwolves reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune.

