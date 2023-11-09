Wednesday night's game was the kind the Timberwolves were in danger of losing a season ago.

Visiting Target Center were the New Orleans Pelicans, who were without several key contributors including Zion Williamson, C.J. McCollum, Jose Alvarado and Herb Jones.

It was the kind of shorthanded opponent the Wolves might have messed around with last season and lost a game they should have won.

There was little nonsense Wednesday night, as the Wolves ran away with a breezy 122-101 victory. Minnesota opened up the game in the second quarter, led by 28 points at halftime and never let the shorthanded Pelicans back into it.

The Wolves were on fire from three-point range early, a product of the quality looks they were generating with good ball movement. Anthony Edwards was especially adept at finding the open man as he had eight assists, all in the first half. He finished with 26 points.

The night was also notable because a pair of Wolves who have had some offensive struggles early in the season got to see the ball go through the hoop. Karl-Anthony Towns scored 23 points on 9-for-12 shooting, his most efficient night of the season, while Shake Milton came off the bench for 10 points. Rudy Gobert finished with 17 points and 20 rebounds. The Wolves defense limited New Orleans to 39% shooting.

The Wolves opened the game looking to get Towns involved early after his recent offensive struggles, and he got going with a pair of early three-pointers. That helped the Wolves open a 17-6 lead over the first 5 minutes, 15 seconds.

New Orleans cut the gap to 28-24 by the start of the second quarter, but that's when the Wolves got rolling. Mike Conley heated up from deep with three treys on an 18-3 Wolves run that Edwards and Gobert punctuated with an alley-oop for a 48-33 lead.

Following a New Orleans timeout, coach Chris Finch rotated Kyle Anderson, Jaden McDaniels and Towns in, and the Wolves laid the hammer down the rest of the half. Edwards' playmaking set up his teammates for open shots, and the Wolves converted 14-for-27 from three-point range in the first half. That led to a 72-44 Wolves lead at the half and an easy second half.

During one sequence in the third quarter, Naz Reid began a fast break with a nifty whirl in the backcourt before finding Nickeil Alexander-Walker, who threw a pass off the backboard that Edwards flushed home. It was an early exclamation point made possible by the Wolves taking care of business the rest of the night.