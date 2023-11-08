After six games, the Timberwolves have their first significant injury of the season.

Point guard Jordan McLaughlin has a right MCL sprain and will be reevaluated in four weeks, the team said in a statement.

McLaughlin appeared to get injured late in the third quarter of Monday night's win over the Celtics when he collided with Boston guard Payton Pritchard. McLaughlin twisted and landed awkwardly. He stayed in the game to hit his two free throws but did not re-enter following that sequence.

McLaughlin was never the same last season after he suffered a calf injury early in the season. Even after he came back following a lengthy absence that cost him a total of 35 games, he wasn't the same player he was before the injury.

He came into training camp feeling healthy for the first time in a long time and even though he was playing limited minutes, he looked like his former self. Coach Chris Finch turned to him over Shake Milton in the second half against the Celtics to jump-start the offense. McLaughlin had two points and a blocked shot in four minutes.

Milton will now resume as the full-time backup point guard option off the bench while McLaughlin recovers.