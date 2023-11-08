WOLVES GAMEDAY

vs. New Orleans, 7 p.m. Wednesday at Target Center

TV; radio: BSN; iHeartRadio app, 100.3 FM

Stats and analytics: Click here.

Today's line: Wolves by 5½

Pregame reading: Here's how Jaden McDaniels and Rudy Gobert overcame shooting struggles to help the Wolves beat Boston.

For the fans: This is the last Wolves home game before they go on a five-game road trip that will take them through San Antonio, Golden State (two games), Phoenix and New Orleans.

Opening bell: The Wolves are 4-0 at home and have taken down some of the NBA's top teams at Target Center, the latest being Monday's overtime victory over the Boston Celtics. The Wolves still own the NBA's most efficient defense (100.7 points allowed per 100 possessions). They have done this despite allowing the fourth-most fast-break points in the league (18.3 per game).

Watch him: The questions around Zion Williamson relate to health. How many games will he play and can he make it through a full season? Right now, Williamson is healthy and averaging 21.8 points per game, though he is not as efficient as he was a season ago. His true shooting percentage, which factors in free throws, is down to 53% from 65%.

Injuries: Wolves guard Jordan McLaughlin will miss at least four weeks because of a right MCL sprain, the team announced Tuesday. McLaughlin appeared to be injured during a collision late in the third quarter of Monday's game. For New Orleans, guard C.J. McCollum is still out after suffering a collapsed lung. Jose Alvarado (right ankle sprain), Naji Marshall (right knee contusion) and Trey Murphy (left knee surgery) are also out. Forward Herbert Jones is questionable because of right fibula soreness.

Forecast: New Orleans comes into the matchup with multiple key contributors out because of injury. If the Wolves can contain Williamson, or at least limit his efficiency, this should be another game the Wolves can win. Brandon Ingram can be a handful to guard, but for the Wolves, Anthony Edwards is playing his best offensive basketball after a slow start to the season and Jaden McDaniels found his groove late in Monday's win over the Celtics.

