There have been few early November games in recent years that had the hold-your-breath, edge-of-your-seat anxiety at Target Center for the Timberwolves as Monday's matchup with the Celtics.

Here was the league's No. 1 offense in Boston, against the No. 1 defense, and the crowd at Target Center, in a defensive tussle that had the atmosphere and quality of a playoff game in May.

The Wolves stood up to the only undefeated team left in the NBA and came out on top in a gutsy 114-109 overtime victory.

Mike Conley and Anthony Edwards, who had a game high 38 points, spurred the deciding 9-0 run in overtime: Conley with a three, Edwards with back-to-back jumpers and then a runner in the lane. The burst of offense came after the Wolves' defense scrapped and clawed to make life difficult for Boston, which shot 39%.

"He loves the moment," Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said of Edwards. "We still have to get better with closing out that game in regulation with our decision-making and ball movement. ... But guys who like the moment are often few and far between, and we're lucky we have one on our team."

After the Celtics cut the lead to 112-109, Jaden McDaniels, who started 2-for-10, scored his 20th point of the night to seal it. He finished 8-for-18.

The Wolves overcame a 13-for-25 effort at the free-throw line, which included 2-for-11 from a struggling Rudy Gobert. Towns fouled out in overtime with just seven points and 10 rebounds, and the Wolves made their run without him on the court.

Neither team made it easy on the other to score from the start. The Wolves committed seven turnovers in the first quarter to Boston's five. When the Wolves weren't committing turnovers they were getting good offense from Edwards and then Naz Reid (14 points). Edwards started the night by hitting his first four shots while Reid came off the bench to score 10 in the first. They combined for 21 of the Wolves' 29 first-quarter points.

The Wolves struggled to generate any offense outside of Edwards early in the second, when Boston went on an 8-0 run with him on the bench. Coach Chris Finch went back to Edwards around the eight minute mark and the Wolves went on an 8-0 run of their own. But besides that, the Wolves were 12-for-31 outside of Edwards 8-for-13 in the first half. They trailed 55-52 at the half.

The Wolves had to dance around foul trouble in the third quarter when both Edwards and Towns picked up their fourths. Edwards checked out with the score tied 66-66 and Towns checked out with the score 72-70. But the Wolves were able to win those minutes without both on the floor, and they carried a 79-74 lead into the fourth.

Then Edwards picked up his fifth just 1 minute, 11 seconds into the fourth, but he stayed in the rest of the game. The Wolves and Celtics each didn't score the final 1:41 of regulation, with Jaylen Brown missing the final shot of regulation. He opted not to pass to Jayson Tatum, who had 32 for Boston.