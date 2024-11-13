Timberwolves open NBA Cup play by losing 122-108 to Trail Blazers for second loss in a row

The Wolves offense woke up in the second quarter, but their defense didn’t. Naz Reid had 15 first-half points on 6-for-8 shooting and Anthony Edwards finished the half with 14 after a quiet frist quarter. But Portland finished the half shooting 52%. A pair of bench players, Robert Williams (13 points) and Dalano Banton (12) had double figures. The Blazers led 60-53 at the half. The Wolves have regrouped in previous games on bad defensive nights coming out of halftime, but it didn’t get much better Tuesday. The Wolves lost the third quarter 33-21 after committing another seven turnovers in the third. The hits kept coming in the fourth, as Portland seemingly had a layup line to the hoop and the Wolves were doing things like turning it over on inbounds passes.